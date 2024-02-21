Back to top

Analog Devices (ADI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.51 billion, down 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +1.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $274.14 million compared to the $268.40 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications: $302.57 million versus $319.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $739.16 million versus $697.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $1.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.2%.
Shares of Analog Devices have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

