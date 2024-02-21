We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Analog Devices (ADI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended January 2024, Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.51 billion, down 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +1.17%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Consumer: $274.14 million compared to the $268.40 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Communications: $302.57 million versus $319.46 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38% change.
- Revenue- Automotive: $739.16 million versus $697.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
- Revenue- Industrial: $1.20 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.2%.
Shares of Analog Devices have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.