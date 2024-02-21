Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported $185.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.6%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.15 million, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Global-e Online Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 1,189.47 million compared to the 1,150.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $95.47 million versus $96.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $89.94 million compared to the $85.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global-e Online Ltd. here>>>

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise