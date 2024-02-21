Wix.com (WIX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Back to top

Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported $403.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +24.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collections (Bookings): $395 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $404.57 million.
  • Creative Subscriptions ARR: $1192814 thousand versus $901198.5 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscription: $283.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $301.51 million.
  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions: $111.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.70 million.
  • Revenues- Business Solutions: $107.62 million compared to the $107.09 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Creative Subscription: $296.15 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $295.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions: $35.95 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $30.71 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $246.06 million versus $244.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Wix.com have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

