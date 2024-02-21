Back to top

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $614.7 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.36, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.77 million, representing a surprise of +9.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rest-of-World: $28.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Revenues- United States: $585.90 million compared to the $527.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remodulin: $115.10 million compared to the $113.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Adcirca: $6.80 million versus $6.55 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.6% change.
  • Revenues- Orenitram: $84.10 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $75.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Revenues- Tyvaso: $213.70 million versus $321.17 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Unituxin: $54.20 million compared to the $41.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.7% year over year.
Shares of United Therapeutics have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

