Compared to Estimates, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +41.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bausch + Lomb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Vision Care: $662 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $636.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenue- Pharmaceuticals: $307 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.7%.
  • Product sales: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.
  • Other revenues: $5 million compared to the $5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenue- Surgical: $204 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of Bausch + Lomb have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

