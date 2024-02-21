Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported revenue of $325 million, up 113.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +77.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.78, the EPS surprise was +92.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $79 million compared to the $94.55 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements: $246 million versus $86 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +241.7% change.
  • Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue: $8 million versus $16.21 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.
  • Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net: $9 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $7.09 million.
  • Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties: $62 million versus $66.86 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $179 million compared to the $87.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +251% year over year.
  • R&D Revenue- Amortization from upfront payments: $76 million versus $16.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals here>>>

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

