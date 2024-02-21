Back to top

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported revenue of $935 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.98, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +44.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Travel + Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $776 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $789.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $158 million versus $154.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $208 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17 million.
Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

