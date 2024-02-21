We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wingstop (WING) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported $127.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.77 million, representing a surprise of +6.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth: 21.2% versus 14.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Company-owned domestic same store sales growth: 10.8% compared to the 8.7% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total System-wide Restaurants: 2,214 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,204.
- Total Franchise Restaurants: 2,165 versus 2,156 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity: 49 versus 48 estimated by six analysts on average.
- New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity: 86 versus 80 estimated by four analysts on average.
- New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity: 29 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24.
- Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity: 1,877 compared to the 1,870 average estimate based on four analysts.
- New Restaurant Openings: 108 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 104.
- Revenue- Advertising fees: $43.13 million compared to the $40.98 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.
- Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other: $57.71 million compared to the $53.78 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $26.22 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $24.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
Shares of Wingstop have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.