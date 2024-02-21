Back to top

Medical Properties (MPW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported $-122.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 132.2%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -142.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: -$53.45 million versus $26.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -228.2% change.
  • Revenues- Income from financing leases: $19.41 million versus $18.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.3% change.
  • Revenues- Rent billed: $78.42 million compared to the $187.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -66.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Straight-line rent: -$166.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$63.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -387.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.11 versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.43.
Shares of Medical Properties have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

