Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $215.76 million versus $230.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Direct Revenues- Environmental Services: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Direct Revenues- Corporate Items: $0.11 million compared to the $0.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $46.85 million versus $46.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items: -$70.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$69.51 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services: $278.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $273.19 million.
Shares of Clean Harbors have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

