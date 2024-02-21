NiSource ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 50 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 50 cents compared with 52 cents in the prior-year quarter. NI reported earnings of $1.60 for 2023 compared with $1.47 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. Total Revenues
NiSource (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
NiSource (NI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 50 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 50 cents compared with 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.
NI reported earnings of $1.60 for 2023 compared with $1.47 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1.42 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion by 10.3%. The top line also decreased 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.7 billion.
NI reported total revenues of $5.5 billion for 2023 compared with $5.85 billion in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses amounted to $1.06 billion, down 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.34 billion due to lower energy.
Operating income totaled $362.6 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago figure of $365.5 million.
Net interest expenses amounted to $141 million, up 38.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $101.8 million.
Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 259.1 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 268.7 MMDth.
Total electric sales were recorded at 3,604.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,446.3 GWh.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023 were $2.24 billion compared with $40.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Dec 31, 2023 were $11.05 billion compared with $9.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash flows from operating activities in 2023 were $1.93 billion compared with $1.41 billion in 2022.
Guidance
The company raised 2024 non-GAAP earnings to the band of $1.70-1.74 from the 1.68-1.72 band projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2028. It also projects an investment of $16 billion during the 2024-2028 period.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Pinnacle West (PNW - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 27 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 52.38%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNW’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.75 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.52%.
NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 42.68%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRG’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.24 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 13.45%.
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 160.29%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 19.29%.