Brian's Big Idea on Low Priced Stocks
Low price stocks are often the things that dreams are made of. Investors worldwide seemed to have the dream that they can buy 1000 shares other $1.00 two dollar $3 stock and watching it soar to double digits and beyond. The reality is a lot of stocks are priced under $10.00 for a good reason, but several of them become great investments.
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he runs the Stocks Under $10 portfolio. This service looks for low priced stocks with great potential and Brian leverage the Zacks Rank to make his selections.
In this video, Brian looks are 3 potential names that could be added to the portfolio.
Lithium Americas Corp (LAC - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 and is a candidate for addition to the portfolio. Brian discusses the idea of lithium batteries being used in EV’s and numerous other devices and suggests that the demand for lithium is strong. A quick look at the chart shows that the stock looks to have bottomed out at $4 and if the strong momentum continues this stock could very well end up in the portfolio.
Another stock that is reviews is The Honest Company (HNST - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #2 and sits with a $3 handle. The company was founded by movie star Jessica Alba and makes consumer goods products like soaps and diapers. This stock is on the smaller side with a market cap of only $325M but if could easily find its way into the portfolio
Finally, Angi (ANGI - Free Report) is also profiled. ANGI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and recently posted good earnings. The stock jumped from $2.50 to $3.00 following the print and looks like a solid candidate for inclusion to the portfolio. With a market cap of $1.5B, this stock is certainly more liquid than the other names which offers an added degree of protection for investors. Brian notes that when the service first started ANGI was one of the first names added to the list and prompted beat earnings and allowed investors to capture a solid gain.
Brian takes a quick look at the holdings of Stocks Under $10 which happened to make a new addition today. Be sure to sign up for the Stocks Under $10 service through Zacks.com to see what moves are made next!