Compared to Estimates, Etsy (ETSY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported $842.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $827.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $4007.4 thousand compared to the $3970.1 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Active buyers: 96,483 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 97,408.
  • Percent non-U.S. GMS: 45% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45.5%.
  • Percent mobile GMS: 68% versus 63.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Active sellers: 9,035 compared to the 8,815 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Services: $226.53 million compared to the $220.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $615.80 million compared to the $606.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
Shares of Etsy have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

