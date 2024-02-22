We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.88, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
The touch-based technology company's stock has dropped by 2.55% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Immersion in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.25 million, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 55.4% higher. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Immersion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.53.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.