Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Franklin Covey (FC - Free Report) standing at $38.26, reflecting a -1.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
The corporate training and consultanting company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 58.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $62.03 million, showing a 0.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $299.55 million, representing changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Franklin Covey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Franklin Covey has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.86 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.
We can additionally observe that FC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.