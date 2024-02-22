Back to top

Nordson (NDSN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $633.19 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +8.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial Precision Solutions: $354.55 million versus $341.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $119.12 million versus $131.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.2% change.
  • Net sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $159.53 million compared to the $153.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $19.04 million versus $22.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $46.10 million versus $39.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions: $108.36 million versus $110.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$14.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17 million.
Shares of Nordson have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

