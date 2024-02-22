Jack In The Box (
Compared to Estimates, Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) reported $487.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480.19 million, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 0.8% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2,192 compared to the 2,190 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 592 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 593.
- Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 2.2% versus 1.4% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco): 2,784 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,783.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 2,048 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,048.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 144 versus 143 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $224.04 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $220.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.1%.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $76.93 million compared to the $75.02 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions): $263.46 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $256.79 million.
- Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $73.33 million compared to the $73.26 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $113.20 million compared to the $111.72 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.