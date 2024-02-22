Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings

Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average room rate: $301.84 compared to the $291.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • RevPAR: $202.92 compared to the $200.41 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average occupancy rate: 67.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68.9%.
  • Number of Rooms: 41,031 versus 41,031 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of properties: 75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75.
  • Revenues- Room: $797 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $782.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenues- Other: $118 million versus $111.56 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $408 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $388.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.19 compared to the $0.19 average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Host Hotels have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

