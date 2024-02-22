Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Amerisafe (AMSF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $73.88 million, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +12.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 55.5% compared to the 59% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Combined Ratio: 85.5% compared to the 89.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net underwriting Expense Ratio: 28.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.6%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $8.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.09 million compared to the $0.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $65.71 million compared to the $66.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
Shares of Amerisafe have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

