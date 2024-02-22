Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Synopsys (SNPS) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $3.56 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43, the EPS surprise was +3.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synopsys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $296.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $290.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Revenue- Total products revenue: $1.35 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion.
  • Revenue- Time-based products: $904.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $894.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Revenue- Upfront products: $447.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $393.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.
  • Revenue by segment- Software Integrity: $138.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue by segment- Design IP: $525.70 million compared to the $419.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by segment- Design Automation: $985.30 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income- Software Integrity: $24 million compared to the $22.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income- Design Automation: $364.90 million versus $418.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income- Design IP: $249.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.12 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Synopsys here>>>

Shares of Synopsys have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise