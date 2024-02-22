Back to top

Valmont (VMI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.3%. EPS of $3.18 for the same period compares to $3.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08, the EPS surprise was +3.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Agriculture: $269.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%.
  • Net Sales- Infrastructure: $745.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $730.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment sales: -$4.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Infrastructure: $98.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.94 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$26.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$22.57 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Agriculture: $27.77 million compared to the $31.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Valmont have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

