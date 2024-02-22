Back to top

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $877.01 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $877.31 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory: 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 216 versus 215 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 331 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 333.
  • Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 32 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 32.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 36 versus 37 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 7.2%.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 40 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 40.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 39 compared to the 41 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- North Italia: $67.22 million compared to the $68.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $658.45 million versus $653.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $80.43 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Revenues- Other FRC: $70.91 million compared to the $72.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

