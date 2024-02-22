Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mister Car Wash (MCW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported $230.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 0.7% versus 1.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Ending location count: 476 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 476.
  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened): 14 versus 14 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mister Car Wash here>>>

Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise