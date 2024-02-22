Back to top

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) reported $118.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.62 million, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Marketplace Units: 143,999 versus 144,222 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Marketplace GMV: $1.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion.
  • Revenue- Customer assurance revenue: $14.61 million versus $13.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Revenue- Marketplace and service revenue: $103.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.
Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

