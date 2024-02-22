We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
APA (APA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
APA (APA - Free Report) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of -7.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for APA here>>>
- Production volume per day - Total: 414.43 KBOE/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 406.62 KBOE/D.
- Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total: 830.37 millions of cubic feet versus 796.14 millions of cubic feet estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Production volume per day - Oil - Total: 207.02 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 206.69 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on six analysts.
- Production volume per day - NGL - Total: 69.01 thousands of barrels of oil versus 66.53 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average price per barrel - NGL - Total: $20.70 compared to the $20.89 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average price - Natural gas - Total: $2.92 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.92.
- Average price per barrel - Oil - Total: $81.36 versus $80.78 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average price per barrel - NGL - United States: $19.82 versus $20.42 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues: $133 million compared to the $126.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Gas revenues: $222 million versus $228.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues: $1.53 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion.
Shares of APA have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.