DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN - Free Report) reported $180.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +18.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Dollar Retention Rate: 96% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.9%.
  • Total Customers: 644,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 631,555.
  • Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU): $92.63 compared to the $92.78 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

