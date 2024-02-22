Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Huntsman (HUN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15%. EPS of -$0.21 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Polyurethanes: -16% compared to the -20.8% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total - Performance Products: -15% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -25.6%.
  • Total - Advanced Materials: -10% versus -11.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Performance Products: -17% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -6.4%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: -4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: -15% compared to the -11% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: -1% versus -21.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales Mix & Other - Polyurethanes: -1% compared to the -5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $895 million compared to the $846.86 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $251 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $245.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $260 million versus $231.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.3% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$8.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntsman here>>>

Shares of Huntsman have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Huntsman Corporation (HUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise