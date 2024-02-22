Back to top

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +4.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $398 million versus $359.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenue- Rental: $136 million compared to the $118.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management and exchange: $202 million compared to the $209.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products: $375 million versus $364.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.
  • Revenue- Financing: $83 million compared to the $82.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

