Image: Bigstock

Vital Energy (VTLE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Vital Energy (VTLE - Free Report) reported revenue of $444.52 million, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.55, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +4.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes: 113,747 BOE/D compared to the 111,546.1 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil: $79.37 versus $81.71 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas: $0.90 compared to the $1.14 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales volumes - Oil equivalents: 10,465 MBOE versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10,426.24 MBOE.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL: $14.14 versus $13.27 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales volumes - NGL: 2,808 MBBL compared to the 2,779.32 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volumes - Natural gas: 16,644 MMcf compared to the 16,787.21 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volumes - Oil: 4,881 MBBL versus 4,857.73 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives: $77.73 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.21.
  • Revenues- Natural gas: $14.95 million compared to the $22.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- NGL: $39.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.81 million.
  • Revenues- Oil: $387.54 million versus $383.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.6% change.
Shares of Vital Energy have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

