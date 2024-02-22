Back to top

Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ormat Technologies (ORA - Free Report) reported $241.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.51 million, representing a surprise of +0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ormat Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product: $50.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.7%.
  • Revenues- Energy storage: $6.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
  • Revenues- Electricity: $183.92 million compared to the $185.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Electricity: $72.72 million versus $80.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Product: $6.36 million compared to the $8.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ormat Technologies have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

