Marathon Oil (MRO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Marathon Oil (
MRO Quick Quote MRO - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +11.29%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marathon Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas liquids: $20.92 compared to the $21.34 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Price Realizations - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: $77.28 versus $77.47 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Price Realizations - International - Natural gas: $0.24 versus $0.27 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Company - Net Sales Volumes: 400 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 398.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: 179 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 179.24 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas: $2.32 compared to the $2.60 average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas: 520 millions of cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of 494.89 millions of cubic feet. Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas liquids: 86 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 82.99 millions of barrels of oil. Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas: 219 millions of cubic feet versus 239.97 millions of cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas liquids: 6 millions of barrels of oil versus 6.53 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Income from equity method investments: $45 million compared to the $49.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.8% year over year. Revenues from contracts with customers: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Oil here>>>
Shares of Marathon Oil have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Oil (MRO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +11.29%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marathon Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Oil here>>>
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas liquids: $20.92 compared to the $21.34 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: $77.28 versus $77.47 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Price Realizations - International - Natural gas: $0.24 versus $0.27 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Company - Net Sales Volumes: 400 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 398.85 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Crude Oil and Condensate: 179 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 179.24 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Price Realizations - United States - Natural gas: $2.32 compared to the $2.60 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas: 520 millions of cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of 494.89 millions of cubic feet.
- Net Sales Volume per day - United States - Natural gas liquids: 86 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 82.99 millions of barrels of oil.
- Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas: 219 millions of cubic feet versus 239.97 millions of cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net Sales Volume per day - International - Natural gas liquids: 6 millions of barrels of oil versus 6.53 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Income from equity method investments: $45 million compared to the $49.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.8% year over year.
- Revenues from contracts with customers: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
Shares of Marathon Oil have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.