AssetMark Financial (AMK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.18 million, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.88 million, representing a surprise of -16.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AssetMark Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending platform assets: $108.93 billion compared to the $104.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end): 80,325 compared to the 85,528 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net flows: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Asset-based revenue: $141.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $141.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Subscription-based revenue: $4.05 million versus $4.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.
  • Other revenue: $5.47 million compared to the $4.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.9% year over year.
  • Spread-based revenue: $7.40 million versus $37.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -77.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for AssetMark Financial here>>>

Shares of AssetMark Financial have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

