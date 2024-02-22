Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tenaris S.A. (TS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.41 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +10.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +86.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenaris S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Tubes- North America: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Others: $217 million versus $140.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change.
  • Revenues- Tubes: $3.20 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris S.A. here>>>

Shares of Tenaris S.A. have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

