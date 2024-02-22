Back to top

Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported revenue of $254.12 million, up 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.8 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total shop count: 831 versus 830 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of shops - Company-operated: 542 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 539.
  • Number of shops - Franchised: 289 compared to the 290 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned: 4.6% versus 1.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Same shop sales growth: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Total net - new shop openings: 37 versus 28 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchising and other: $26.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- Company-operated shops: $227.35 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $228.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.5%.
Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

