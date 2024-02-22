Outfront Media (OUT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Outfront Media (
Outfront Media (OUT - Free Report) reported $501.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was -2.66%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media: $367.40 million compared to the $367.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media: $106.80 million compared to the $102.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Total revenues- U.S. Media: $474.20 million versus $469.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Non-GAAP Total revenues- Other: $27 million versus $26.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
- Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- Other: $5.30 million compared to the $6.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.
- Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- Other: $21.70 million compared to the $20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Billboard: $389.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $389.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
- Revenues- Transit and other: $112.10 million compared to the $107.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
- Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.35 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.35.
- Other- Adjusted OIBDA: $9 million versus $7 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Corporate - Adjusted OIBDA: -$16.30 million versus -$15.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- U.S.- Adjusted OIBDA: $159 million compared to the $157.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.