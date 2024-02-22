Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amedisys (AMED) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amedisys (AMED - Free Report) reported $570.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.85 million, representing a surprise of +1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Service Revenue- Home health: $358.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $356.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care: $5.90 million compared to the $4.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net Service Revenue- Hospice: $206 million compared to the $200.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
Shares of Amedisys have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

