Jackson Financial (JXN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) reported revenue of $892 million, down 334.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $5.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of -45.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities: $326 million versus $343.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other: -$57 million versus -$38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products: $22 million compared to the $18.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

