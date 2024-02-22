Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $105.54 million, down 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.36 million, representing a surprise of +3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vimeo, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Subscribers (Self-Serve & Add-Ons+Vimeo Enterprise+Other): 1,450 million versus 1,434.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $203 compared to the $201.13 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise: $20,953 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20,479.28.
  • Subscribers - Other: 67 thousand versus 67.11 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Subscribers - Self-Serve & Add-Ons: 1,379.7 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,364.17 thousand.
  • Subscribers - Vimeo Enterprise: 3.3 thousand compared to the 3.08 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ARPU - Other: $1,010 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,017.47.
  • Revenue- Other: $17.57 million compared to the $16.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise: $16.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.73 million.
  • Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $71.17 million versus $70.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vimeo, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise