Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q4 Earnings

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC - Free Report) reported $135.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.99 million, representing a surprise of -1.82%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Physicians Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $94.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Revenues- Expense recoveries: $36.14 million compared to the $38.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest income on real estate loans and other: $4.48 million compared to the $4.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.9% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.03 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

