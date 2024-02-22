Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Veris (VRE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Veris Residential (VRE - Free Report) reported $72.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.75 million, representing a surprise of +0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Real estate services: $1.08 million versus $0.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.6%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.06 versus -$0.14 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Veris have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

