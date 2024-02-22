We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Range Resources (RRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $715.31 million, down 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +36.96%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net production per day - NGL: 104.04 millions of barrels of oil versus 105.21 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Net production per day - Oil: 7136 millions of barrels of oil versus 7025.46 millions of barrels of oil estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Net production per day - Natural gas: 1,540.4 Mcf/D versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1,524.74 Mcf/D.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Natural gas: $2.68 compared to the $2.69 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Net production per day - Natural Gas equivalent: 2,207.45 Mcfe/D compared to the 2,196.74 Mcfe/D average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs: $24.91 compared to the $23.77 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Oil: $63.42 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.61.
- Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Natural gas: $2.40 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39.
- Realized prices before NYMEX hedges - Oil: $67.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $67.89.
- Revenues- Total oil and gas sales, as reported: $603.28 million versus $614.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.5% change.
- Revenues- Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported: $44.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.
- Revenues- Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components- Natural gas sales: $320.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $327.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.4%.
Shares of Range Resources have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.