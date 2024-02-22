For the quarter ended December 2023, Suncor Energy (
Compared to Estimates, Suncor Energy (SU) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.39 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +22.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +17.72%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Suncor Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Production volumes per day: 866.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 795.03 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total refined product sales per day: 575.5 millions of barrels of oil versus 572.35 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales Volumes per day - Total Oil Sands operations: 734.8 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 747.61 millions of barrels of oil.
- Crude oil processed per day - Eastern North America: 217.8 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 221.86 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
- Crude oil processed per day - Western North America: 238.1 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 250.73 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
- Crude oil processed per day - Total: 455.9 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 472.59 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen: 281.7 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 269.92 millions of barrels of oil.
- Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands Operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel): 475.7 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 477.69 millions of barrels of oil.
- Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel): 457.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 477.69 millions of barrels of oil.
- Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen: 277.5 millions of barrels of oil versus 269.92 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production Volumes per day - Total Fort Hills bitumen production: 112.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 131.98 millions of barrels of oil.
- Production Volumes per day - Total Syncrude production: 208.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 183.58 millions of barrels of oil.
Shares of Suncor Energy have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.