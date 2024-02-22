Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ducommun (DCO - Free Report) manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

finance oil-energy