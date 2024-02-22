See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vanguard Selected Value Inv (VASVX) - free report >>
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vanguard Selected Value Inv (VASVX) - free report >>
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A (PEEAX - Free Report) : 1.07% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. PEEAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. PEEAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.37%.
Putnam Small Cap Value R (PSCRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PSCRX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.08%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.62%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX - Free Report) : 0.43% expense ratio and 0.37% management fee. VASVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With a five-year annual return of 12.41%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.