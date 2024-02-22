We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, reflecting a decline of 37.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.37 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sealed Air metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Food' will reach $904.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Protective' of $467.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Food' should arrive at $183.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201.70 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Protective' will likely reach $83.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.40 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>
Shares of Sealed Air have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.