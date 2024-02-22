We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Alcon (ALC) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Alcon (ALC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 61.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.34 billion, increasing 8.5% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alcon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' will reach $214.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' should come in at $982.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' will reach $680.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' will likely reach $459.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' to come in at $585.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' to reach $397.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' at $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
Shares of Alcon have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.