Unveiling Sotera Health Company (SHC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $300.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sotera Health Company metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Sterigenics' will likely reach $168.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Nelson Labs' to reach $55.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Nordion' should arrive at $78.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +131%.
Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Sterigenics' to come in at $92.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89.06 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Nelson Labs' of $17.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.26 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Nordion' reaching $51.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sotera Health Company here>>>
Over the past month, Sotera Health Company shares have recorded returns of +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>