Company News for Feb 22, 2024

  • Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) jumped 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s (ADI - Free Report) shares rose 2.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion.
  • Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) plunged 8.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax earnings of 57 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) fell 2.5% with the company on the verge of being replaced on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective next week.

