Bausch (BHC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +13.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Solta Medical: $103 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $95.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products: $259 million compared to the $232.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.17 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenues- Salix: $583 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $604.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Revenues- International: $290 million compared to the $263.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care: $662 million compared to the $678.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical: $204 million versus $200.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
Shares of Bausch have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

