Compared to Estimates, Cheniere Energy (LNG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.82 billion, down 46.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.76, compared to $15.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70, the EPS surprise was +113.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cheniere Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- LNG: $4.59 billion compared to the $3.70 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $204 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.4%.
  • Revenues- Regasification: $34 million versus $33.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -92.9% change.
Shares of Cheniere Energy have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

